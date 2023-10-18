NMC starts special buses for Koradi Devi Mandir

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started a special Aapli Bus service to the Koradi temple which is dedicated to Goddess Jagdamba Mata in view of the ongoing Navratri festival.

During the festival, the footfall of devotees from across the region increases manifold. Special buses will start plying from different places, including the Sitabuldi Mor Bhavan terminus, from 6 am daily. The buses will depart every ten minutes. On rush days like Panchami, Ashtami and Navami and Sundays, special buses will ferry devotees at regular intervals, said NMC’s Transport Department.

The NMC started the service with 15 buses on the first day of Navratri. “The number was increased to 18 and on October 21, 22 and 24, we will increase the fleet to 23 buses,” said an NMC official.

In these nine days, the NMC will deploy as many 192 buses, making trips from various localities of the city. The routes will cover areas like Pipla Fata, Kamptee, Bharatwada, New Narsala, Khamla, Ayachit Mandir among others. The special buses will run from 6 am while the last bus will leave the temple at 10.15 pm till October 24.

