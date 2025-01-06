Nagpur’s Dr. Ashlesha wins Forever Star Mrs. India (G2)2024 Maharashtra Winner Title

Advertisement













Nagpur: A monumental achievement that speaks volumes about Dr. Ashlesha Nagdive’s dedication, strength and grace for achieving a title of Forever Star Mrs. India 2024 Maharashtra Winner in G2 Category. Her unwavering commitment to excellence and empowering women has led to this incredible victory. This title is not just for crown, but a reflection of her journey — a journey filled with passion, perseverance and an inspiring pursuit of greatness.

The Grand Finale of Forever Mrs India 2024 Season4 took place recently at Zee Studio Jaipur organized by Forever Star India, which is associated with pan India. Total participants were 15,000 from across India. After completion of 5 different challenging rounds, 73 participants were selected for grand finale who represent their respective states. Dr. Ashlesha Nagdive emerged victorious and crowned as the Forever Mrs. India 2024 Maharashtra Winner in G2 Category.

Becoming Mrs. India 2024 Maharashtra Winner in G2 Category is a significant milestone in Dr. Ashlesha’s life, placing her at the forefront of the country’s pageant and beauty industry representing her State and country on various platforms, and make a positive impact on society. Prior to the Pageant, Dr. Ashlesha has showcased her modelling skills at forever fashion week, held on December 20, at Zee Studio. The event which featured the latest collection from leading designer. Both the events were choreographed by the internationally renowned Shie Lobo.

Dr. Ashlesha, is a distinguished Faculty & Placement In-charge in the Information Technology Department , at G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur. In her acceptance speech, Dr. Ashlesha emphasized her commitment to social work and highlighted her ongoing efforts in developing innovative projects aimed at enhancing women’s safety, child welfare, and mental health. Her dedication to these causes underscores her passion for creating a positive impact both within and beyond her professional realm. Dr.Ashlesha is thankful to Forever Star India, Raisoni Education, her parents, husband Prakhar Meshram, daughters Anvika and Navya for the success.