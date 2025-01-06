Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha enters QF with an all-win record

Advertisement













Nagpur: Vidarbha overwhelmed Mizoram by 10 wickets to finish their Group D league campaign with an all-win record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vizianagaram on Sunday. It was Vidarbha’s sixth win in a row and they qualified for the quarter-finals by topping Group D with 24 points.

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Harsh Dubey, dismissed Mizoram for 72 runs in only 22.1 overs. Dubey claimed four wickets for 21 runs, while Parth Rekhade, Aditya Thakare and Yash Kadam chipped in with two wickets each. Dubey was named the Player of the Match for his incisive bowling.

Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Apoorv Wankhade, promoted to open, knocked off the runs in just 8.5 overs. Wankhade remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls with four fours and as many sixes, while Taide was not out on 21.

BRIEF SCORES: Mizoram 72 all out in 22.1 overs (Harsh Dubey 4-20, Parth Rekhade 2-1, Aditya Thakare 2-21, Yash Kadam 2-6). Vidarbha 73-0 in 8.5 overs (AtharvaTaide 21 not out, Apoorv Wankhade 50 not out). Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wickets.