Nagpur cops trap high-flying thief who stole for wheels, wine, women!

Nagpur: His love for flashy cars, expensive wine, and a penchant for women drove 42-year-old Sachin Gohar, an alleged inter-state thief, into a spree of daring thefts across the country. However, his criminal run came to a dramatic end when the Nagpur Police Crime Branch apprehended him on Sunday.

Gohar, a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was caught with stolen property worth ₹12 lakh, including ₹7.5 lakh in cash and a stolen car.

“Gohar had a weakness for luxury cars and imported wines, often splurging his stolen wealth on his extravagant tastes,” said a police officer familiar with his modus operandi. Not stopping at material indulgences, Gohar also frequented spas to socialize with women.

Gohar’s criminal history is not new to Nagpur. Arrested in 2011 for a series of thefts, he returned to the city two weeks ago after serving time in a Madhya Pradesh prison.

After arriving at Automotive Chowk in the city by bus, Gohar wasted no time and broke into an automobile showroom, making off with a Hyundai i20. He then moved to Lakadganj, where he looted a garment showroom, stealing materials worth lakhs.

Switching tactics, Gohar concealed the stolen car and stole a scooter from Indora Chowk to scout potential targets. He struck again in Jaripatka, robbing a hardware shop of valuable goods before fleeing Nagpur with his loot.

A multi-state escape plan foiled

The Nagpur Police Crime Branch team led by Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Chokulwar meticulously tracked Gohar using his call detail records and CCTV footage. Their relentless efforts paid off when they set a trap that lured Gohar back to Nagpur, where he was arrested.

The police emphasized the importance of increased vigilance and enhanced security measures at vulnerable locations. “Gohar’s arrest underscores the need for businesses to invest in advanced surveillance and ensure prompt reporting of suspicious activities,” said an official from the Crime Branch.

With Gohar back behind bars, the city breathes a sigh of relief as law enforcement continues to tighten its grip on organized crime.