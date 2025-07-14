Nagpur’s Divya confirms last 16 Chess World Cup berth

Advertisement



Nagpur: Reigning world junior champion Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur registered victory to confirm her last 16 berth in the FIDE Women’s World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, on Sunday. India No.1 Koneru Humpy also made it to the last 16 slot. While Humpy registered a crushing win with her black pieces against Polish IM Khaudia Kulon, Divya drew her second classical game to defeat Teodora Injac of Serbia 1.5-0.5.

Both Humpy and Divya qualified for the fourth round of the top 16 players. The other three Indian players in the fray, including Vaishali Rameshbabu, D Harika, and Vantika Agrawal, drew both their classical games to enter the tie-break rounds. A day after world No.5 Humpy was held to a draw by lower-rated Khaudia, the India No.1 registered a thumping 44-move win while defending with her black pieces.

Divya became the first Indian to qualify for the fourth round when she played out a quick 30-move draw with Teodora. On the King’s Pawn opening of Teodora, Divya chose the Alapin Sicilian defence as the Rook-Bishop and Knight equal ended after both split the points. On Saturday, Divya took the decisive advantage by winning the first classical game while defending with her black pieces in 39 moves.

On Khaudia’s King’s Pawn opening, Humpy chose the Giuoco Piano Game. In the mid-game, Humpy laid a trap with her bishops, and Khaudia’s position became a bit shaky. Humpy converted the advantage by lining up her pieces. No sooner than she became a rook up in the 40th move, the India GM took control of the proceedings. With an extra piece, Humpy prevailed over Khaudia in the next four moves.

In the fourth round, Divya will face World No.6 and 2547 Elo Chinese GM Zhu Jiner. Among the other Indians, Harika played out a second successive draw with Greek IM Stavroula Tsolakidou, while Vantika Agrawal suffered a 43-move defeat against higher-ranked Ukrainian GM Kateryna Lagno with her black pieces. On Saturday, Vantika surprised Lagno to end the two-round classical format at par with a point each. Vaishali was the last to finish her game. She drew with American IM Carissa Yip in 48 moves. On Monday, Harika, Vantika, and Vaishali will try their luck in the tie-break rounds to be played in the rapid and blitz formats.