Nagpur’s Distant Garba Venues Raise Safety Concerns

Nagpur: With Navratri around the corner, concerns are mounting over the safety of certain Garba venues in and around the city. Several events are being planned at isolated locations far from Nagpur, raising serious questions about the intent of organisers. While the festival is meant to celebrate devotion and culture, shifting gatherings to such spots could put participants in avoidable danger. Observers also suggest that these venues may be chosen to stay “fool-proof” against legal scrutiny if rules are flouted.

Why Isolated Venues Are Risky

Many Garba organisers have opted for venues on the outskirts of the city, often with poor infrastructure and limited accessibility. The grounds are usually connected by narrow, pothole-ridden roads with no street lighting. In such conditions, even a minor emergency could escalate due to delayed access to medical aid or police assistance.

Police Responsibility and Permissions

If an untoward incident occurs, Nagpur Police will inevitably face the blame. Authorities must therefore carry out a thorough safety audit before granting permissions. Key checks should include:

Adequate road access and street lighting

Availability of emergency medical response

Deployment of police and private security

Presence of women officers and CCTV surveillance

Without these safeguards, allowing Garba at remote venues could amount to negligence.

Safer Alternatives Within the City

Nagpur already has several centrally located, well-connected venues with better infrastructure and security. These ensure quicker police response, safer public transport, and greater parental reassurance. Giving preference to such venues will help keep celebrations safe and inclusive.

A Word to Parents

Parents must also remain alert and guide children—especially girls—to attend Garba only at secure, well-managed city venues. While the festive spirit is important, safety must always come first.

Bottom Line: Garba itself is not unsafe. But without proper planning, policing, and responsible venue selection, risks multiply. Authorities should reconsider permissions for remote venues, and families must prioritise safety this Navratri.