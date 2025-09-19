Nagpur Police Seize Illegal Arms, Two Arrested

Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Tehsil Police Station team along with Zone-3 police unearthed an illegal arms cache and arrested two suspects. The raid led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, and a moped, with a total seizure valued at ₹1.41 lakh.

Operation Details

The joint action was carried out near the Teen Nal Chowk–Indora Maidan city bus stop area, based on a tip-off. When police intercepted the suspects and checked their moped’s storage compartment, they found the pistol and ammunition hidden inside.

Arrested Accused

Ishan Govind Chandra Jasnani (36), resident of Kamal Pool Chowk, Jaripatka, Nagpur Imran Khan Mohammad Qadir Khan (25), resident of Garib Nawaz Chowk, Khareeb, Nagpur

Seized Items

Country-made pistol with magazine – approx. ₹80,000

Additional magazine – ₹5,000

Eight live cartridges – ₹16,000

Moped (MH-31-ET-4015) – ₹40,000

Total value seized: ₹1.41 lakh

A case has been registered at Tehsil Police Station under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The operation highlights the Nagpur Police’s ongoing efforts to curb rising crime, earning appreciation from local residents for swift action.