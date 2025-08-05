Nagpur’s Dangre elected Maharashtra Volleyball Association President

Advertisement



Nagpur: Experienced administrator Vijay Dangre of Nagpur was elected as the President and Nilesh Jagtap of Pune as Secretary of the Maharashtra State Volleyball Association. The State association elected its new executive committee in the elections held in the presence of 36 district presidents and secretaries from across the state at the MLA Hostel in Nagpur on Sunday.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of Election Officer Advocate Vivek Kedar and in presence of Observer Pramod Chandurkar representing the Maharashtra Olympic Association. Under the guidance of the new leadership, the association is eager to strengthen volleyball activities and infrastructure across Maharashtra, informs a press release.

Newly-elected Executive Committee:

Patron: Nitin Gadkari. President: Vijay Dangre. Chairman: Sanjay Naik. Executive President: Anup Pote. Secretary: Prof Nilesh Jagtap, Joint Secretary: Arvind Gavai. Treasurer: Sunil Hande. Vice Presidents: Kiran Bhoir, Shakeel Ahmed, Adv Prashant Deshpande, Sachin Palne, Shivaji Patil, Sunil Akhade, Shailesh Gavai, Atul Kalje. Divisional Secretaries: Dhananjay Vanmali, Amey Dangre, Vilas Ghoghara, Rajendra Shinde, Datta Somavanshi, Satish Pathak, Atul Neware, Pritam Khot.

Women representatives: Anjali Patil, Jayshree Thakre. Executive Vice-Presidents: Rajesh Punjabi, Sanjay Deshmukh, Santosh Gajbhiye, Naved Sheikh. Player representatives: Nilesh Mate, Anurag Naik, Asif Mulla. Umpires Committee President: Anjali Patil. Referees, Technical and Scrutiny Committee: PS Pant.