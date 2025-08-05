Nagpur boxer Navanya wins gold at school nationals

Advertisement



Nagpur: Navanya Savvalakhe, a student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, has won a gold medal in the 14 year age group at the 54th PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan National Boxing Championship held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Navanya represented the Mumbai Division of the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan competition and emerged victorious by winning the gold medal. The championship saw participation from 304 students across 7 divisions of the country. Navanya had previously won a gold medal in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan State-level competition held this year in April which led to her selection for the National Boxing Championship.

Navanya credited her success to her school principal, teachers and coaches including Ganesh Purohit, chief coach of Mankapur Club, Nagpur as well as assistant coach Mishra.