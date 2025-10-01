Nagpur’s crime paradox: Progress in policing, but shadows persist!

· Murder rate eases but remains in top five. Nagpur registered 79 murders in 2023, a rate of 3.2 per lakh, placing it fifth among metros.

· Crimes against women surge, city ranks sixth-worst. With 1,556 cases in 2023, crimes against women jumped 34.6% since 2021. Domestic violence and cybercrimes dominate.

· Juvenile offences hold steady, Nagpur seventh nationwide: Nagpur recorded 210 juvenile IPC cases, unchanged from 2022.

Nagpur: Once known primarily as the Orange City and a central hub of culture, education, and commerce, Nagpur today finds itself navigating a far more complex identity, one shaped by statistics from the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report. The city, which in 2020 tied with Patna for the highest crime rate in metropolitan India, has since seen its numbers stabilize. Yet, the rankings reveal a paradox: while Nagpur has made strides in tackling violent crime, it continues to grapple with challenges around women’s safety and juvenile delinquency.

The report places Nagpur fifth in murder rate, sixth in crimes against women, and seventh in juvenile involvement in cognizable IPC crimes among the country’s 19 major cities. For a city of 2.5 million (2011 Census), the mix of improvements and setbacks paints a telling portrait of urban pressures.

Murders: A mixed trend

In 2023, Nagpur registered 79 murders, translating into a rate of 3.2 per lakh population, behind Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kanpur, but still ahead of Delhi. This figure represents a 21.5% jump from 2022, though it is significantly lower than the 95 cases reported in 2021. Senior police officials credit community policing, mediation in disputes, and targeted youth interventions for the overall downward trajectory since 2021.

Crucially, Nagpur’s 98.7% chargesheeting rate for murder cases exceeds the metro average, a testament to stronger investigations and quicker prosecution readiness. Yet, the recent uptick reminds authorities that the city’s rapid urban expansion can easily fuel fresh tensions.

Crimes against women: The toughest battle

If murders show controlled volatility, crimes against women tell a grimmer story. Nagpur recorded 1,556 cases in 2023, translating to 127.3 per lakh female population, the sixth highest among metros. The figure represents a 34.6% spike since 2021.

Domestic violence and cybercrime dominate, together accounting for six out of every ten cases. Nagpur’s rate surpasses Mumbai, and while it lags far behind Jaipur and Lucknow, the steady rise raises alarms. With a 74.9% chargesheeting rate, Nagpur fares better than Delhi but falls short of Kolkata’s impressive 95.9%.

A senior police officer explained: “We have actively encouraged the registration of FIRs, particularly in cases involving women. The numbers may look higher, but it reflects increased trust in law enforcement. Perceptions of safety have improved, but prevention remains the real challenge.”

Juvenile crime: A stubborn pattern

Nagpur also finds itself in the seventh position nationally for juvenile involvement in IPC crimes, reporting 210 cases in 2023, identical to 2022. Though far below Delhi’s staggering numbers, the consistency indicates that while Maharashtra’s Juvenile Justice reforms and Vidarbha-specific counselling initiatives are working, they are not sufficient to break the cycle.

The offences in Nagpur include criminal intimidation, insult to modesty, and minor IPC violations, signalling not hardened crime syndicates, but troubling behavioural shifts in vulnerable youth populations. Experts warn that sustained education and mentorship programmes are needed to reverse these trends.

In the national context, crimes in metro cities rose 6.5% in 2023, making Nagpur’s performance a study in contrasts: stronger policing and investigation in murder cases, but worrying trends in crimes against women and juveniles.

For Nagpur, the NCRB numbers highlight the urgent need for a multi-pronged approach: continued policing efficiency, investment in social reforms, and adoption of technology-driven solutions. Models like Kolkata’s low-crime environment or Chennai’s gender-focused policing offer useful lessons.

Nagpur today is neither the worst nor the best when it comes to crime, but its rankings (fifth, sixth, seventh across categories) show that it sits at a critical crossroads. With urbanisation accelerating, the city must decide whether it will lean into progress or remain tethered to recurring challenges.

As one senior police official summed it up: “Nagpur has shown it can bring murder rates down through focused efforts. Now, the same intensity must be applied to protecting women and guiding our youth. Only then can Nagpur truly claim to be a safe, modern metropolis.”