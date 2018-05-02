Nagpur’s Covid Warrior Addl CP Nilesh Bharne test Positive

Nagpur: Tension ran high in Second Capital of the State, after two of the prominent officials who were working from group zero amid pandemic crises, tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

While Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Tukaram Munde reached out to Twitter to public the news, one of the senior IPS Police Officer and Nagpur City Addl CP Nilesh Bharne was also tested positive for the virus borne disease.