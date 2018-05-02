Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur’s Covid Warrior Addl CP Nilesh Bharne test Positive

    Nagpur: Tension ran high in Second Capital of the State, after two of the prominent officials who were working from group zero amid pandemic crises, tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

    While Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Tukaram Munde reached out to Twitter to public the news, one of the senior IPS Police Officer and Nagpur City Addl CP Nilesh Bharne was also tested positive for the virus borne disease.

    He has requested those who have come in contact with him over the last 14 days, to get tested and added that he is working from home.

