At 52, Nagpur registers highest single-day deaths, cases up at 22,225

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to trouble administration as 1071 new positive patients including Municipal Chief, Tukaram Munde and Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, were reported positive on Tuesday taking the over all cases of Nagpur to 22,225.

The city registered it’s highest single-day toll on Tuesday. As many 52 patients, including a manager of city based prominent hotel, succumbed to the infection, hitting the toll at 814. Of the total 613 deaths, 115 are from rural areas and rest 86 are from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

On Tuesday the recovery count was much more more than that on Monday as 1036 positive patients were discharged in the day. The tally of recovered cases has reached to 13,068 including 4103 home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of Nagpur after todays recovery is 58.79 %.

A total of 5261 asymptomatic cases have been advised for home quarantine or self isolation.