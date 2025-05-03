Nagpur’s Ashish Agrawal Becomes First from City to Run the Boston Marathon

Advertisement



Boston/Nagpur: Ashish Agrawal, a prominent lawyer and the city’s ace runner, has etched his name in history by becoming the first from Nagpur to complete the prestigious Boston Marathon, clocking an impressive time of 3:42:53 at the 129th edition of the iconic race held on April 21.

The Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon, is considered one of the most challenging and revered races globally. Running through the undulating terrain of Massachusetts, it attracts elite athletes and passionate amateurs from around the world. Agrawal’s feat adds a proud chapter to Nagpur’s sports legacy.

With Boston now under his belt, Agrawal has successfully completed five of the six World Marathon Majors — Berlin (2022), London (2023), Chicago and New York (2024), and now Boston (2025). He now sets his sights on Tokyo in 2026 to join the elite club of Six Star Finishers, a rare achievement in the global running community.

Expressing gratitude, Agrawal thanked his support system including his training group Nagpur Runners and Riders, Coach Deepa Nayak, sports physiotherapist Kevin Agrawal, and yoga instructor Hrutvik Pasare for their unwavering encouragement and guidance.

Ashish Agrawal’s journey continues to inspire a growing running culture in Nagpur, proving that dedication, discipline, and passion can take you from the courtroom to the world’s greatest finish lines.

