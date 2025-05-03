IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Nagpur and Surrounding Districts as Thunderstorms

Advertisement



Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur and neighboring districts, warning of thunderstorms with gusty winds over the next couple of days. This comes after intense weather activity swept across Vidarbha, bringing rain, strong winds, and hailstorms to multiple areas.

On Saturday, May 3, Nagpur experienced a sudden downpour, hail, and gusty winds, offering much-needed relief from the heat. The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecasted such conditions, placing Nagpur under a Yellow Alert in advance.

Earlier, on Thursday, Bhandara district saw a hailstorm and 5 mm rainfall, bringing its maximum temperature down to 36°C. Light showers also reached Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Wardha, keeping daytime temperatures between 36°C and 39°C. In Nagpur, the mercury dipped below 40°C, easing the summer heat for residents.

Temperature Trends Across Vidarbha:

Max temperatures: 37.9°C to 44.5°C (normal range)

Min temperatures: 19.8°C to 28.2°C (normal range)

Hottest districts:

Akola: 44.5°C

Amravati: 42.8°C

Washim: 42.6°C

What’s Causing the Storms?

IMD attributes the current weather to:

An upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh

A north-south trough from Punjab to north Kerala, passing through Vidarbha

These systems are expected to trigger further thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated rain.

IMD Advisory:

Residents and local authorities are urged to:

Stay alert

Avoid outdoor activity during storms

Follow weather updates closely

