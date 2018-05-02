Nagpur’s Alfiya Pathan wins India’s first gold at Montenegro boxing meet

Indian women boxers continued their fine run as Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) claimed the country’s first gold medal even as five others stormed into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) have made the finals in their respective categories.

An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya showed superb form and fitness to notch up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova. Nagpur’s Alifya looked in complete control throughout the bout and made the opponent work hard with her swift movement and precise punches.



