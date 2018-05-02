Regulation of Covid treatment costs at private hospitals is must

Nagpur: Concerned at high costs of treatment deterring Covid-19 patients from getting admitted at private hospitals across the city, Adv Ashish Katariya has expressed need of regulation of Covid treatment costs.

He stated that in such a situation where the Second Capital of the State is battling a pandemic and health infrastructure is on the brink of collapse owing to paucity of bed, oxygen and medicine, the private hospitals should be bounded to provide treatment at subsidized rates.

Right to transparency in rates, and care according to prescribed rates is must, said Adv Katariya and added, “The patients has the right to have a written account of the costs they will have to bear for the treatment they are receiving. As evidence for this, hospitals are required to have printed brochures and prominent display boards bearing the names and rates of medical procedures that are available with them. Detailed schedules of key rates need to be displayed in conspicuous places and need to be in both, English as well as the local language, said Katariya.

“Patients have the right to get medicines, devices and implants at rates decided by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and other relevant authorities. Patients have the right to receive health care services that cost within the range prescribed by the Central and State governments, at the time of receiving it,” he said.



