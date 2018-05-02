Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021
    Shashi Tharoor tweets former speaker Sumitra Mahajan passes away; BJP says she’s ‘hail and hearty’

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet that BJP leader and longest serving woman Member of Parliament from Indore constituency, Sumitra Mahajan passed away on April 22. Reports earlier had claimed that she had complained of fever and was subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

    Tharoor said in a tweet: “Saddened to learn of the passing of former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she &the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in Moscow. My condolences to her family &prayers: OmShanti!”

    However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the reports and said that she was ‘hail and hearty’.


