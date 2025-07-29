Nagpur’s Adv Sushil Ghodeswar appointed judge of Bombay HC

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal to appoint Advocate Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar of Nagpur as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Ghodeswar is currently serving as the Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He is the son of Justice Manohar Ghodeswar, a former judge of the same court. The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in Nagpur congratulated Ghodeswar on his appointment. HCBA President, Advocate Atul Pande, said this is a proud moment for the legal community in Nagpur. Adv Pande added that Ghodeswar’s recommendation shows the growing recognition of legal talent in Nagpur. The approval came during the Supreme Court Collegium’s meeting held on July 28.

Gold Rate 29 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,14,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Ghodeswar, a seasoned practitioner at the Nagpur bench. A graduate of Dr Ambedkar Law College, RTMNU, Ghodeswar enrolled as an advocate in 1998 and began his career in the chamber of Justice Nitin Sambre at Nagpur. Over the years, he handled a wide range of matters including civil, criminal, revenue, and constitutional cases. In 2013, he was appointed assistant govt pleader, and later continued his practice at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

Known for his balanced advocacy and deep legal acumen, Ghodeswar’s elevation was widely welcomed by the legal fraternity. Members of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), family, and friends expressed pride and joy over the development. His wife, Ujwala Ghodeswar, is a professor at a private college in Nagpur, while his son and daughter are pursuing their education. The Supreme Court collegium also cleared the names of advocates Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar and Aarti Arun Sathe for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.