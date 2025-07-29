24 auto-rickshaws, 46 e-rickshaws seized in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Traffic Police have seized a total of 70 rickshaws, including 24 auto-rickshaws and 46 e-rickshaws, from various parts of the city for violating traffic rules.

According to the traffic police, auto-rickshaws were seized for carrying more passengers than allowed and for drivers not wearing proper uniforms, which is mandatory. On the other hand, e-rickshaws were found transporting goods and running on highways and roads where their movement is strictly prohibited. This strict action has been taken to ensure road safety and traffic discipline in the city. The drive will continue until proper order and discipline are maintained on the roads.

DCP Traffic Lohit Matani appealed to all rickshaw drivers to follow the rules. He said, “We request all auto-rickshaw drivers to wear their uniforms properly and carry only the number of passengers allowed under their permit. Overloading not only puts lives at risk but also creates traffic issues.” He added, “We also request all e-rickshaw drivers not to use their vehicles for transporting goods and to avoid driving on highways and restricted roads. They must operate only on routes where e-rickshaws are allowed.”

The traffic police have made it clear that similar checks will continue in the coming days, and vehicles found breaking the rules will be seized without warning.