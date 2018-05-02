Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Feb 4th, 2021
    Nagpur’s Aditya Peshne becomes Mr. India Enigma 2021

    Nagpur: The city boy, Aditya Peshne has become Mr. India 2021 in the recent fashion show organized by Deepak Chaturvedi’s Enigma Event in Shimla.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated him on his success and wished him well for his future.

    Aditya gave the credits of his success to his family and thanked everyone who supported him. Director Producer Pradeep Pali, Asif Khan , Ravi Singham from Singham Security and others were prominently present on this occasion.

    Aditya, a brand ambassador of a renowned city based shopping destination, Ashish Nx had completed his school and higher education from Nagpur itself. Recently, Aditya had launched a song where he gave a message to inspire the youth, he also does social works.

    By – Farhan Kazi

