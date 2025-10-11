Nagpur’s Aapli Bus sets new ridership record with 1.82 lakh passengers in a day

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Aapli Bus service has achieved a new milestone in public transport, recording its highest-ever single-day ridership on Monday, October 6. A total of 1,82,148 passengers travelled by Aapli Bus on that day, the highest since the service began operations.

The impressive figure highlights the growing public trust in Nagpur’s city bus network, with more citizens now preferring public transport over private vehicles. Officials attributed the surge to improved punctuality, increased route coverage, and passenger-friendly facilities.

Gold Rate 11 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,21,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,66,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant lauded the dedicated efforts of the transport department staff, stating that the achievement underscores NMC’s commitment to providing a reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly commuting option for Nagpurians.

In a move towards modernization, NMC has also integrated digital payment systems, enabling passengers to book and pay seamlessly through mobile apps and smart cards. The sharp rise in digital transactions, officials said, is a step forward in realizing the vision of “Digital Nagpur.”

Aapli Bus to run extended service during festive weekend

In anticipation of increased movement during the upcoming festivities, Aapli Bus service will operate a special schedule on October 11 and 12, extending operational hours to better serve commuters.

On these days, bus services will start from 6:00 am and continue until 9:30 pm, covering key city routes to accommodate travel to markets, temples, and gathering places. The extended schedule is designed to ease road congestion and reduce air pollution by encouraging use of public transport.

Passengers can use the NMC Chalo app to track buses in real time and purchase digital tickets for a seamless journey. Officials have appealed to the public to minimize use of private vehicles during this period and assist in maintaining orderly traffic flow.

Through this initiative, Aapli Bus reaffirms its focus on safe, eco-friendly, and affordable mobility for Nagpur residents, aligning with the city’s vision of green and sustainable transport.