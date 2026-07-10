Nagpur’s Aapli Bus fleet crosses 700 e-bus milestone

Final batch of 250 electric buses joins NMC fleet; civic body gears up to phase out ageing diesel buses as daily ridership nears two lakh

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Nagpur: In a major leap towards cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has completed the induction of its final batch of 250 electric buses, taking the strength of the city’s Aapli Bus fleet beyond the 700-bus mark and paving the way for the gradual retirement of its ageing diesel fleet.

The latest addition, received in June under a project funded through the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and backed by the Maharashtra Government, marks the completion of one of the largest electric public transport expansions undertaken by any municipal body in the State.

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With the new buses now fully integrated into the city’s transport network, NMC is preparing to phase out 195 diesel buses, including 150 standard 32-seater buses and 45 smaller 20-seater buses, that have either completed or are nearing the prescribed 15-year operational lifespan for public transport vehicles.

A senior Transport Department official said the expanded fleet has significantly strengthened the city’s public transport capacity, enabling around 8,000 scheduled trips every day and improving connectivity across Nagpur.

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At present, Aapli Bus operates a fleet of 730 buses from nine depots, catering to lakhs of commuters daily with an emphasis on safe, affordable and reliable public transport. Officials said the growing share of electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions and fuel costs but also improve passenger comfort through quieter, pollution-free operations.

Of the newly inducted buses, 140 have been deployed at the Wathoda Depot, while 110 have been stationed at the Khapri Depot. The rollout also brings to an end an administrative delay that had stalled procurement of the 250-bus order.

Ridership inches towards two lakh a day

The expansion of the fleet has coincided with a sharp rise in commuter patronage. On July 6, Aapli Bus recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of 1,97,096 passengers, placing the city on the verge of achieving the significant milestone of two lakh daily commuters.

The same day also witnessed the highest number of UPI-based ticket transactions, with 35,547 digital ticket purchases, reflecting the growing preference for cashless travel and digital ticketing among passengers.

NMC officials attributed the surge in ridership to continuous service improvements, fleet expansion and the increasing use of technology-driven passenger services. Commuters are also making greater use of the Chalo App, which offers live bus tracking, real-time arrival information, digital ticketing and journey planning.

The civic administration thanked commuters for their continued confidence in the city’s public transport system and acknowledged the efforts of drivers, conductors, depot personnel and the Chalo operations team in achieving the milestone.

With a predominantly electric fleet now on the roads and passenger numbers steadily rising, Nagpur is fast emerging as one of Maharashtra’s leading cities in clean, technology-driven public transportation.

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