Nagpur among five districts hit by massive ATS crackdown; 10 detained for questioning

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Nagpur: In a coordinated and highly confidential operation, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out simultaneous raids across Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha, detaining around 10 persons for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected online activities with possible cross-border links.

According to sources, the operation was conducted under the supervision of senior ATS officials and targeted individuals whose social media activities have come under the scanner during an intelligence-led probe.

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Investigators are examining whether the detained individuals had any association with a social media network allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The inquiry is focused on determining whether online platforms were being used to influence, provoke or radicalise young users through digital content and coordinated social media engagement.

As part of the investigation, ATS officials are scrutinising social media interactions, including follows, likes and other online activities, to establish whether any communication or support network existed. Mobile phones, social media accounts and other electronic devices seized during the operation have been sent for forensic examination to recover digital evidence.

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Sources said the raids were executed with utmost secrecy, and questioning of the detained individuals continued late into the night at multiple locations. Owing to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the ATS has not issued a detailed official statement, and several aspects of the operation remain confidential.

The crackdown has prompted heightened vigilance among security agencies across Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha region. The operation has generated considerable attention in Nagpur and neighbouring districts, with officials closely monitoring further developments.

Officials, however, clarified that no criminal offence has been officially established against the detained individuals at this stage. The persons are being questioned as part of the investigation, and any further legal action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe and the ATS’s official findings.

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