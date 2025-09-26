Nagpur’s Aapli Bus clocks 1.5 lakh daily riders, revenue soars past Rs 34 lakh

Nagpur: The Aapli Bus service under Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is on a steady growth trajectory, clocking impressive numbers in both ridership and revenue. On weekdays, daily collections have crossed Rs 34 lakh, while passenger footfalls are averaging over 1.5 lakh.

Figures from NMC’s Transport Department reveal a notable surge in digital transactions, with over 52,000 commuters opting for cashless modes every day. Currently, about 460 buses ply on city roads, including 255 electric vehicles. Of these, 209 are air-conditioned, drawing more passengers thanks to improved frequency and enhanced comfort.

“Passenger ridership has steadily grown from 1.50 lakh to 1.80 lakh per day. Our earning per kilometre has climbed above Rs 30, compared to Rs 24-25 last year,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vasumana Pant. She credited the boost to fleet modernisation, route rationalisation, and the introduction of electric buses.

Gold Rate 26 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,38,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Data shows ridership peaked at 1.80 lakh on September 17 and 18, with revenues crossing Rs 34.6 lakh on both days. Even on September 22, when footfall dipped to 1.53 lakh, collections stayed healthy at over Rs 30.3 lakh.

The push towards affordable AC travel without fare hikes has also helped retain passengers. Each bus now manages to recover nearly 50% of operational expenditure, with the cost per kilometre pegged at Rs 62. While NMC spends around Rs 22 crore monthly to run the service, ticket sales have climbed to nearly Rs 9 crore, up from Rs 7 crore a few months ago.

However, the system continues to depend heavily on viability gap funding (VGF). Currently, NMC transfers Rs 40 lakh daily to the transport wing, but the department has sought an increase to Rs 47 lakh to meet rising operational costs and sustain service levels.

Experts believe the steady rise in ridership reflects improved reliability and a gradual shift from private vehicles to public transport amid soaring fuel prices. With weekday footfalls consistently above 1.70 lakh and revenue nearing Rs 35 lakh, Nagpur’s Aapli Bus appears to be inching closer to financial sustainability.