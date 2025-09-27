Here are the latest updates from Nagpur as of September 27, 2025. The city and Vidarbha region brace for Cyclone Ragasa, with heavy rains already affecting farmers. Police continue major crackdowns on drug trafficking and counterfeit goods, while civic authorities push for new infrastructure projects.

Cyclone and Weather

Cyclone Ragasa approaches : Nagpur and the Vidarbha region are bracing for Cyclone Ragasa, with an orange alert issued. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected, raising concerns about waterlogging and overflowing rivers.

Farmers hit by heavy rain: Farmers have reported major crop losses, with ₹200 crore worth of oranges and sweet lime crops destroyed by excessive rain.

Crime and Law Enforcement

Operation Thunder : Nagpur police identified 189 drug trafficking hotspots , with the highest concentration in Zone 5. Pachpaoli in Zone 3 remains heavily affected.

Counterfeit goods racket : Nearly ₹10 crore worth of fake products including insecticide chalk, antacids, and household goods were seized from three illegal units.

College student burglar : A student was arrested for serial burglaries to support his girlfriend's lavish lifestyle.

Stolen money recovered: Police recovered ₹92,000, stolen from a mother's car, which she had saved for her son's surgery.

Infrastructure and Civic Affairs

Demand for IP office : Nitin Gadkari has urged the government to set up an Intellectual Property Office in Nagpur to support Central India’s innovators.

: Nitin Gadkari has urged the government to set up an in Nagpur to support Central India’s innovators. Two new flyovers announced : Authorities announced multi-level flyovers in East Nagpur to tackle traffic congestion.

Controversial flyover completed : The viral flyover through a balcony has now been completed, though NHAI maintains the home was an encroachment.

Lok Adalat on Sept 30 : Revenue cases will be fast-tracked through a Lok Adalat scheduled for September 30.

: Revenue cases will be fast-tracked through a Lok Adalat scheduled for September 30. Outer Ring Road objections: NMRDA received 800 objections from landowners over the ₹14,000 crore project.

Culture and Events

Vibhuti Awards 2025 : Scheduled for October 11 , celebrating achievers across different fields.

Jewelux Exhibition : A jewellery expo runs in Nagpur on September 27–28 .

: A jewellery expo runs in Nagpur on . Rokde Jewellers reopens: The iconic Mahal branch has reopened after 25 years in an expanded format.

Gold Rate Nagpur (September 27, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹56,400 per 10 grams

: ₹56,400 per 10 grams 24 Carat Gold: ₹61,550 per 10 grams

