Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges

Nagpur: Four Policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, have been reportedly dismissed from service after they were allegedly found indulging in corrupt practices, according to unconfirmed reports. In March 2015, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had booked Sub-Inspector Pravin Ghodam, attached to Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station, and his conduit Suraj Lolge, a former activist of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a private medical practitioner. Lolge was caught by bureau officers while Ghodam had managed to escape.

Ghodam and three police men had already taken Rs three lakh from the doctor by threatening him to implicate for illegally performing surgeries. They were demanding Rs 10 lakh from the doctor. Meanwhile, sources said that the four policemen involved in the case have been dismissed from service after they were found guilty. However, no senior official was ready confirming the news.