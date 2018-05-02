Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges

Nagpur: Four Policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, have been reportedly dismissed from service after they were allegedly found indulging in corrupt practices, according to unconfirmed reports. In March 2015, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had booked Sub-Inspector Pravin Ghodam, attached to Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station, and his conduit Suraj Lolge, a former activist of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a private medical practitioner. Lolge was caught by bureau officers while Ghodam had managed to escape.

Ghodam and three police men had already taken Rs three lakh from the doctor by threatening him to implicate for illegally performing surgeries. They were demanding Rs 10 lakh from the doctor. Meanwhile, sources said that the four policemen involved in the case have been dismissed from service after they were found guilty. However, no senior official was ready confirming the news.

Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Maharashtra News
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
Hindi News
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
उपेक्षा सरकार की सुस्त नीति के चलते कागजों पर ही मिल कही युवाओं को कृषि की प्ररणा
उपेक्षा सरकार की सुस्त नीति के चलते कागजों पर ही मिल कही युवाओं को कृषि की प्ररणा
Trending News
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
Featured News
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Trending In Nagpur
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 lakh stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
Under Fadnavis BJP becomes sole political power centre in Maharashtra
Under Fadnavis BJP becomes sole political power centre in Maharashtra
गिट्टीखदान थानांतर्गत धारदार हथियार से युवक की हत्या
गिट्टीखदान थानांतर्गत धारदार हथियार से युवक की हत्या
BSP suspends Nagpur poll candidate, State Secy, 3 others for anti party acts
BSP suspends Nagpur poll candidate, State Secy, 3 others for anti party acts
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145