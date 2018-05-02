Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel

Nagpur: A Mumbai based model, reportedly a habitual drinker has been giving tough time to the city hospitality business owners. The model would invite room service guy to accompany her while drinks. After consuming liquor, the model would scream and gather hotel staff also leveled up allegations of rape on a hotel service guy to get her free escape ticket, informed a source to Nagpur Today.

The model had used similar tricks in the previous hotels where she checked-in. However, the latest incident reported under Ganeshpeth police on Friday night where the same model checked-in a prominent hotel. However, the model this time didn’t even spare men in khaki as she reportedly hurled abuses at them. The medical examination of the model revealed the heavy dose of liquor, source added.

During her examination, the model told cops that she’s a native of Mumbai and has only a mother in her family. Despite dialing for several times, her mother didn’t pick up a call.