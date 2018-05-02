Nagpurians treasure bond at ‘Friendship Arena 2k19’ bash

Nagpur: The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, August 4 marked the day of friendship. The day was dedicated to raise a toast for that person we shared bliss, sadness, achievement, celebration, break up, patch up, and even the things which we never disclosed to anyone. To cherish most imperative and laid-black moments together, the city hosted Friendship Day parties at one place or another in the city.

One of such successful party was arranged at Tuli International called ‘Friendship Arena 2k19’ hosted by ‘Silver Ceramic’ and managed by ‘Nagpur Party Update’. The masquerade theme party was at its best in the city.

Party buffs thronged the bash both in the afternoon and evening. The mask man MK SHFT was the cynosure of the party who recently came up with his own music in ‘Slowly slowly’ with Guru Randhawa and Pit Bull.

Show was kick-started by city artists ‘UNMUTE, GORDAN, PUBLIC ENEMY and NARC (Nagpur Artists of Rap HipHop community), where in both sessions city’ known DJs made people warmed up. DJ ZIYA and DJ MAYANK with their back to back Bollywood numbers, forced everyone to tap their feet.

The CEO of ‘Silver Ceramic’ Dipak Patel thanked to all the Nagpurians for showing their trust which will help them to organize back to back parties in the city.

where as CEO of Nagpur Party Update Aniket Kale said “we are trying to change the partying culture in Nagpur by organizing some huge events in future as well, and this party has given us a perfect kick- starting-boost and this event never has been possible without my entire team.”

– By Farhan Kazi