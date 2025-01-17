Nagpurians, take note: Now, parking on footpaths could cost you dear!

In operation ‘Footpath Freedom,’ police along with NMC would tow away four-wheelers and lift the two-wheelers parked on the footpaths

Nagpur: Taking note of encroachments on footpaths and critical observation by Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, the City Police are set to launch ‘Footpath Freedom’, with a view to handover the public space back to pedestrians.

Due to shortage of parking space on major arterial roads and in major markets, footpaths have been converted into parking lots. Of late, the footpaths that are widened are also being used for display of material for sale. Further, hawkers have also put up their shops on footpath, hindering movement of pedestrians. Invariably, the walkers stray onto the thoroughfare that, in turn, reduces the carriageway for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Hence, alongside the action initiated by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) against encroachments, City Police warned that any use of footpath for parking of vehicles would invite action. Usage of footpath for parking of vehicles would invite action under Sections 122, 127 and 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 102 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Archit Chandak, warned the citizens to abide by rules and park their vehicles in the designated spots. The city police along with NMC would tow away four-wheelers and lift the two-wheelers parked on the footpath. Similarly, hawkers too should stay clear of the footpaths as same is meant to ensure that pedestrians do not stray onto roads and expose themselves to danger of mishaps.

Notably, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for allowing encroachment by hoardings on footpaths in the city. The court directed the civic body that the use of public spaces for commercial purposes be halted.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi ordered the NMC to ensure that no hoardings be erected on footpaths across the city. It may be mentioned that NMC had issued a tender for the placement of these hoardings, recently, which was challenged by the petitioners in the case.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Division Bench expressed concern and ordered NMC to submit an explanation within a week regarding the issue. The petitioners’ counsel emphasised that installing hoardings on footpaths not only obstructed public access but also violated citizens’ right to use such spaces. The case is based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Madhukar Kukde, President of the Citizen Forum for Equality, who argued that the footpaths in Nagpur were being commercialized with hoardings and other encroachments, impeding the free movement of pedestrians.