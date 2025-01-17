Eye in the sky: Now, hi-tech drones to tackle sand mafia in Nagpur region

Advertisement













Nagpur: Taking a significant step toward curbing illegal sand and minor mineral extraction, the Nagpur administration has introduced drone surveillance to monitor sand ghats and quarries. The initiative follows strict directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to crack down on the sand mafia and prevent environmental degradation in the region.

Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari spearheaded the move during a high-level meeting on Thursday. Highlighting the capabilities of drones equipped with advanced cameras and sensors, she explained how the technology would ensure transparency, enhance enforcement, and reduce risks for officials.

Gold Rate Friday 17 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,500 /- Gold 22 KT 73,900 /- Silver / Kg 91,400 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Drone surveillance will allow us to monitor sand ghats efficiently, reduce dependence on manpower, and create a perception of constant vigilance,” said Bidari. “This will discourage offenders, prevent sand smuggling, and ensure adherence to environmental norms and mining regulations.”

Advanced technology for vigilance

The drones will provide real-time footage of sand extraction sites, enabling swift identification of unauthorized activities. This data will be instrumental in building strong cases against offenders, making enforcement more effective.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dilip Bhujbal, Collector Vipin Itankar, Rural SP Harssh Poddar, and District Mining Officer Atul Dod. The officials expressed optimism about the project, noting its potential to deter illegal activities while conserving resources and reducing revenue loss.

Persistent problem, promising solution

Nagpur district currently has 40 identified sand ghats, but illegal sand mining has remained a long-standing challenge. The unregulated extraction not only damages the environment but also results in significant revenue loss for the government.

The administration aims to leverage drone surveillance as a game-changer. By capturing detailed visuals of unauthorized operations, drones will facilitate quick action and bolster the enforcement process.

CM’s zero-tolerance approach

Recently, Chief Minister Fadnavis directed officials to intensify efforts against the sand mafia, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. He advocated for the use of advanced technologies such as AI-enabled drones and GPS-equipped vehicles to monitor sand excavation and transportation, particularly in border areas.

The CM also called for night raids and strict checks at transit points to curb smuggling. Highlighting the importance of redirecting seized sand, he proposed its use in public housing projects like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other government infrastructure initiatives, addressing both revenue concerns and criminal misuse of resources.