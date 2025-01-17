Get-together of MIRPM & DHRM students held at Tirpude College of Social Work

Advertisement













Nagpur: A get –together for MIRPM & DHRM students of Tirpude College of Social Work Nagpur was held recently in the college premises.

Vanita Tirpude, a noted Social Worker and Working President of Yugantar Education Society, was chief guest for the event. In her speech she highlighted the importance of pursuing studies in Industrial Relations, Personnel Management and Labour Laws.

Meritorious students of the department were felicitated by the chief guest who presented various trophies and certificates. Students also shared their experiences during the event.

Venu Gopal Nair, Head of M.Com (IR&PM) department, Adv Yogeeta Chaudhary and Advocate Akash Prasad faculty member were prominently present on the occasion.

Students of 2024-2025 batch Dr Suresh Dikshabhoomikar, Nisha, Ashwini, Arun, Kundan, Saurabh Jogi worked hard for the success of the event. Dr Vaishali Waghmare compered the program. Yogita Chaudhary proposed the vote of thanks.

Faculties along with students and staff members of the department actively contributed for the success of the event. The event concluded with dinner organized by the students and members of the department.