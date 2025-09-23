Nagpurians mark World Car-Free Day with call to ‘Double the Bus’

Nagpur: On World Car-Free Day, September 22, Nagpur commuters turned bus stops into protest points, demanding urgent investment in public transport under the nationwide ‘Double the Bus’ campaign. From Mor Bhavan and Ganeshpeth to LAD College and Law College Square, citizens, activists, and students rallied with placards, conversations, and a clear message: Nagpur cannot move forward without more buses.

The three-day citizen-led drive, running from Saturday to Monday, was part of a coordinated effort in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Nagpur, the event was spearheaded by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD) along with nearly 30 organisations nationwide.

“Nagpur needs about 2,000 buses, but only 436 are on the road today,” pointed out Leena Buddhe, CFSD founder-director, while addressing commuters at Mor Bhavan. “Breakdowns are frequent, 297 buses failed in February alone. Bus stations are crumbling, and the system is unsafe and unreliable, especially for women, senior citizens, and students. Doubling the fleet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

Volunteers fanned out across major stops like Sitabuldi, GS College, Cotton Market, and Ganeshpeth, interacting with commuters who voiced frustration over overcrowding, long waits, and disrupted routes due to ongoing construction works.

Civil society members stressed that strengthening the bus system is key not just to easing traffic chaos but also to fighting air pollution. “A robust bus network means fewer private vehicles, cleaner air, and safer travel. Reliable buses are about equity as much as mobility,” Buddhe emphasised.

With Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Aapli Bus fleet struggling to meet demand, the campaign has added weight to calls for policymakers to treat buses as the backbone of sustainable transport.