Did Nagpur Garba Stop Because of No NOC from VHP — or Police Rules?

Nagpur: The first night of Navaratri Garba celebrations on Nagpur’s outskirts ended in controversy as events were abruptly halted. Police cited the 10 pm loudspeaker deadline, but organisers alleged they were asked to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) — a requirement absent from any official guideline. The dual narrative has sparked questions over whether Garba fell victim to police rules or political overreach.

VHP’s Role Under the Scanner

When Nagpur Today questioned Prashant Titre, General Secretary, VHP (Vidarbha Region), on how the organisation could issue an NOC, he admitted it was provided only on the organisers’ request.

“Since they needed it, we provided it. Earlier, due to certain incidents, we had taken the initiative to put tilak on everyone entering the Garba venue. But now everything is sorted. We have no objection in issuing an NOC if required,” Titre said.

However, he also clarified that VHP was not officially authorised to issue such permissions. “It is completely for the police to decide the timings and deadlines. That responsibility does not rest on our organisation,” he added.

Organisers Cry Foul

Despite VHP’s clarification, several organisers insisted they were informally told to obtain NOC from the organisation before being allowed to proceed. “Why should a private body decide on Garba when police already have their rules?” one organiser asked, terming it “moral policing under the garb of tradition.”

Police Insist Deadline Is Uniform

DCP Zone-1, Rushikesh Reddy, maintained that the 10 pm cut-off for loudspeakers is being enforced across all venues without exception. Yet, organisers countered that while their events were shut down on time, others nearby continued late into the night, raising doubts about selective enforcement.

Clash of Culture and Politics

For decades, Garba events on Nagpur’s outskirts have gone on past midnight. This year, organisers say the issue extends beyond the 10 pm deadline to the influence of VHP being factored into cultural celebrations. The overlap of politics, religion, and policing has triggered unease among organisers and participants alike.

Visitors Left Frustrated, Organisers Fear Losses

Attendees, many of whom travelled long distances, expressed anger over the disruption. “We came to dance, not deal with politics,” said one participant. Organisers, after investing lakhs in sound, lighting, and decorations, now fear significant losses with uncertainty looming over the rest of Navaratri.

Shadow Over Festivities

With VHP acknowledging its role in providing “voluntary” NOCs and police insisting the issue is only about the 10 pm deadline, the controversy has left Nagpur’s Garba scene mired in confusion. What should have been a celebration of devotion and culture now finds itself entangled in questions of authority, moral policing, and political shadow-play.