    Published On : Thu, Sep 10th, 2020

    Nagpurians cheer as Tukaram Munde’s transfer order cancelled

    Nagpur: Joy prevailed in the city as Nagpurians applauded cancellation of transfer order of former Nagpur Municipal Chief, Tukaram Munde. A day after he had tested positive for the novel Corona Virus, high-profile bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe was abruptly transferred out of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation back in August.

    In his short stint as the NMC commissioner, Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, was at loggerheads with senior corporators in the BJP-ruled civic body. However, he also received tremendous support from Nagpurians who staged protest, signature campaign to express their anguish against Munde’s transfer order.

    Following the news of his cancellation of transfer order found taking rounds on social media platforms, the a generous wave spread among the citizens who approached Munde’s resident and expressed their joy.

