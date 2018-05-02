Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

    Nagpur pays tributes to Baba Saheb at home amid lockdown

    Nagpur: While addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address saying, “In our constitution, ‘We the People’, is written and this fight (against corona virus) is what it signifies. Remembering Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, says its a symbolic remembrance to his anniversary.”

    Today marks Dr Ambedkar’s 129th birth anniversary. He was a social reformer and pioneer of the Constitution of India. Every year, people commemorate the birth anniversary but this year due to the nationwide lockdown, people celebrated it at home.

    Following the guidelines of the administration, Deekshabhoomi authorities have restricted the devotees from entering the sacred premises to avoid mass gatherings.

    Every year lakhs of Ambedkarites gather at Deekshabhoomi to pay tribute to the father of Constitution. However, unlike other years, the sacred monument wore deserted look today due to the lockdown. Though to mark this occasion, the devotees decorated their homes and near by Vihars with colourful flowers and rangoli to mark this special day.

    To restore the dignity of all humanity he waged a war for equality. With global pandemic which has made the whole world modern untouchables in practice! We perhaps need to adopt Dr. Ambedkar ‘s teaching more than ever for reformation.

    Shubham Nagdeve

