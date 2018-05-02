Coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur – Full list of areas sealed

Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur. Tukaram Mundhe has ordered to seal the area. Read on to know more about it

Nagpur: Nagpur has confirmed more than 56 coronavirus cases with 9 new cases reported today on tuesday April 14. The government is paying special attention to places where there are many confirmed cases by declaring them as hotspots. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur.

Tukaram Mundhe, the Municipal Commissioner has issued a notification and ordered to seal the areas that fall under zone no. 3 of Ashinagar and zone no. 7 of Satranjipura. As per reports, these are the coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur, as many positive cases have been found in these zones. Along with it, Itabhatti Chowk, Ring Road (North-west), Pili Nadi (North), Devendra Nagar, Kalmana Gate no.1 Koradi line, Kawrapeth Shantinagar railway, Kanjihouse Chowk, Binaki are also sealed. The residents of these areas cannot go outside, excluding if it is a medical emergency.

Coronavirus hotspots areas in Nagpur

Satranjipura

Ashi Nagar Zone

Itabhatti Chowk

Pili Nadi