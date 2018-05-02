Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

    Nagpur cops crack whip on shopkeepers breaking lockdown

    Nagpur: The vigilante Nagpur Police have cracked down on shopkeepers who allegedly violated lockdown rules by operating businesses that sell nonessential goods across the Second Capital of the State.

    In the recent incident, the squad of Tehsil Police reportedly booked a Gandhibagh based shopkeeper allegedly for defying norms set by District Administration to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage.

    The norms of District Administration forbid selling of nonessential goods and suggested social distancing while buying of essential goods.

    Besides, Gandhibagh based shops, some electronic, computer shops were also found defying norms. Following which, the cops started initiated stern action on such violators.

