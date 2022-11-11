Central Bank of India in Nagpur duped of Rs 20 lakh by bank’s IT Manager, two others

Nagpur: The Central Bank of India in Nagpur has allegedly been duped of Rs 20 lakh by the bank’s IT Manager and an engineer of Pune-based outsourcing company. The duo allegedly also involved a peon of the bank in the fraud and asked him to make fake signatures of some customers.

However, soon the said consumers realised that money has been deducted from their accounts. They lodged a police complaint. Acting on the complaint, Sadar Police on Thursday booked the three accused persons for allegedly duping Central Bank of India and a few customers by fraudulently withdrawing Rs 20.88 lakh cash from their accounts by forging their signature.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified hardware engineer Rahul Suryavanshi (32), a resident of Rameshwari, IT Manager Satish Khangar (44), a resident of Plot No 60, Shikshak Colony, Narsala and Ashish M Wadhwe (32), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Pandhrabodi.

Advertisement

The Central Bank of India has signed an agreement with a company in Pune for hardware maintenance. The accused Rahul Suryavanshi is the resident representative of that company.

Samir Ghormade, Regional Manager of Central Bank of India, lodged a complaint that accused Khangar and Suryavanshi connived with Wadhwe and prepared fake documents, including Aadhar Card, and forged signatures of the customers on cheques and debit slips and withdrew Rs 20.88 lakh from the bank between June 13, 2022 and September 5, 2022.

One of the victims in the case is also a woman account holder residing in England. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused trio and started the probe.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement