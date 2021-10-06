Nagpur ZP bypolls: Congress bags 9 seats, NCP 3, BJP 2; Shiv Sena draws blank

Listen to News CLICK HERE

Nagpur: The counting of votes for bypolls to 16 Nagpur Zilla Parishad seats is over and final results have been announced on Wednesday.

Out of 16 seats, Congress has bagged 9, BJP – 2, NCP – 3, PWP – 1, and Gondwana Ganatantra Party – 1. Shiv Sena drew a blank in the byelections.

Sumitra Manohar Kumbhare of Congress has emerged winner from Kelvad ZP Circle. Similarly, the party’s Jyoti Anil Shiraskar from Wakodi, Arun Jivtu Hatwar from Rajola, Dinesh Babanrao Dhole from Gumthala, Avantika Ramesh Lekurwale from Vadoda, Yogesh Nagorao Deshmukh from Aroli, Archana Deepak Bhoyar from Karambhad, Sanjay Ramkrishna Jagtap from Nildoh, and Kunda Shyamdeo Raut from Godhni (Railway) have won their seats in the Nagpur ZP bypolls.

BJP’s Meenakshi Sarode won from the Pardsinga Zilla Parishad constituency in Katol Tehsil. The seat was earlier held by the NCP. Similarly, BJP’s Parvata Kalbande is winner from Savargaon.



NCP’s Rashmi Dhanraj Kotgule and Pravin Jodh have won their seats from Digdoh and Bhishnur seats respectively. The counting of votes is still in progress at Digdoh Isasani and as per reports, NCP candidate has emerged winner. PWP’s Samir Shankarrao Umap from Yenva and Gondwana Ganatantra Party’s Harish Uike from Bothiya Palora are victorious in the bypolls.

New equation in Nagpur ZP after bypolls:

Total seats – 58

Congress – 33 (Gain of two seats)

NCP – 9 (loss of 1 seat)

BJP – 13 (Loss of 2 seats)

PWP – 1 (Retained the seat)

Shiv Sena – 1

Gondwana Ganatantra Party – 1 (Gain of 1 seat)

Earlier party-wise status:

Congress – 31

NCP – 10

BJP – 15

PWP – 1

Shiv Sena — 1

Bypolls for 16 Zilla Parishad Circles and 31 Panchayat Samiti seats in Nagpur district were conducted on Tuesday. As per initial reports, over 60% polling was recorded in the bypolls.

In the byelections, there were 79 candidates in fray for 16 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 125 candidates for 31 Panchayat Samiti seats. There are six lakh sixteen thousand sixteen voters in the district and the district administration had made arrangements for them to exercise their voting right at 1,115 centres. Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, which are partners in the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance Government in Maharashtra, did not contest the bypolls in alliance. Shiv Sena went solo while Congress and NCP contested in alliance.

Following the Supreme Court order on OBC reservation, 16 members of Nagpur ZP lost their membership. These 16 members included seven of Congress, four each of NCP and BJP, and one of SKP. As a result, bypolls were held to fill these seats.