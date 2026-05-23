Nagpur Zilla Parishad Launches a New Era in Education; Project D.R.E.A.M. Sparks a Knowledge Revolution Across Villages

Nagpur: While children in cities grow up with laptops, smart classrooms, and unlimited internet access, many students in rural areas still struggle with closed libraries, limited books, and a lack of educational opportunities. To bridge this widening educational gap, the Nagpur Zilla Parishad has launched an ambitious initiative called Project D.R.E.A.M., bringing a wave of knowledge, technology, and hope to villages across the district.

D.R.E.A.M., which stands for Dedicated Rooms for Empowerment, Awareness and Motivation, is not merely a library project. It is emerging as a transformative movement aimed at reshaping the future of rural students.

Bridging the Rural-Urban Digital Divide

The initiative was conceptualized by Vinayak Mahamuni after closely observing the challenges faced by students in rural regions. At a time when the world is rapidly advancing through Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital learning, and modern technology, many village students are still deprived of even basic educational resources.

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Recognizing this growing disparity, the district administration introduced Project D.R.E.A.M. to ensure that rural communities are not left behind in the AI-driven era.

Smart Learning Reaches Villages

Each D.R.E.A.M. library is equipped with around 500 books, smart TVs, computers, Wi-Fi connectivity, and power backup facilities. Resources that were once easily accessible only to urban students are now becoming available to children in remote villages as well.

These libraries are being developed not just as reading spaces, but as open knowledge hubs for entire communities.

From Competitive Exams to Digital Literacy

The D.R.E.A.M. centers are hosting a wide range of weekly educational and community activities, including:

MPSC and UPSC preparation groups

Digital literacy campaigns

Health and agriculture discussions

Online expert guidance sessions

Smart learning competitions between villages

As a result, these libraries are gradually transforming into centers of rural development and innovation.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the initiative is that students themselves are now teaching senior citizens how to use computers and digital tools, creating a unique bridge of knowledge between generations.

Villagers Take Ownership

Another key feature of the project is the formation of “Village Library Committees.” Local residents actively participate in meetings, planning, and monitoring the functioning of the libraries.

Villagers have collectively taken responsibility for maintaining books, ensuring discipline, and encouraging proper use of the facilities — making the project community-driven and sustainable.

More Than a Library — A New Hope for Rural India

The sparkle in the eyes of children experiencing digital learning for the first time, the excitement among youth discovering new opportunities, and the willingness of teachers to embrace change are becoming the true indicators of the project’s success.

With the message that “knowledge should never belong to a privileged few,” Project D.R.E.A.M., launched by the Nagpur Zilla Parishad, is now emerging as a powerful model of educational transformation for rural Maharashtra.

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