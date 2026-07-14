Nagpur Youth Steals Sports Bikes to Impress Girlfriend

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Nagpur: Ajni Police have arrested a 21-year-old serial vehicle thief who allegedly stole premium sports motorcycles to take his girlfriend on rides. During the investigation, police recovered four stolen two-wheelers worth around ₹3.5 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Om alias Ravi Narendra Yede (21), a resident of Gadikhana in Ganeshpeth.

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The investigation began after a KTM motorcycle belonging to Ajay Patil of Ladikar Layout in Ayodhya Nagar was stolen from the Shatabdi Chowk area. Ajni Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the probe, officers analysed CCTV footage and identified the suspect. While conducting routine patrolling, police spotted the accused riding the stolen KTM motorcycle and took him into custody.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed not only to stealing the KTM bike but also to stealing three more motorcycles. Based on his disclosure, police recovered all four stolen vehicles.

According to police, the accused admitted that he wanted to take his girlfriend on rides on expensive sports bikes. Unable to afford a new motorcycle due to financial constraints, he allegedly resorted to theft.

Police said the accused is a repeat offender and already has five vehicle theft cases registered against him. Further investigation is underway to determine whether he was involved in additional thefts.

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