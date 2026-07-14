Armed Gang Threatens Mother and Son Outside Home

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Nagpur: Panic gripped the Lashkaribagh area under the Pachpaoli Police Station limits after a group of armed youths allegedly gathered outside a 62-year-old woman’s house late at night, threatened her and her son with dire consequences, and created terror in the neighbourhood.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:00 am, when five youths allegedly arrived outside the woman’s residence and began shouting abuses. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her son, causing fear among the family and nearby residents.

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As neighbours rushed to intervene after hearing the commotion, the accused allegedly assaulted one of them, identified as Suraj Koche, and continued their abusive behaviour.

Police said the accused also brandished sharp weapons, including a sword and knives, allegedly to intimidate residents and create panic in the locality.

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Based on the complaint, Pachpaoli Police registered a case against Aditya Rahate, Shubham Raut, Vedant Khadse, Snehal Mayyan, and Sumit Rahate. Police have arrested three of the five accused, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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