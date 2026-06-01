Nagpur Youth Critically Injured in Mahal Stabbing; Revenge Angle Probed

Old murder rivalry suspected as assailants arrive in car, launch deadly knife attack and flee

Nagpur: A long-standing feud allegedly erupted into a violent revenge attack in the Mahal area of Nagpur, leaving a 26-year-old man critically injured after he was repeatedly stabbed by a group of assailants. Kotwali Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and launched a manhunt for the accused.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Ghate, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors have reportedly described his condition as critical.

Gold Rate June 01- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 156,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,500/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police sources, the incident took place late on Sunday night in the Kothi Road area of Mahal. Panic gripped the locality when a group of men allegedly arrived in a car, cornered Saurabh and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said Saurabh was roaming in the area with his friends when the attackers intercepted him. Without giving him a chance to escape, they allegedly launched a brutal assault, inflicting multiple stab injuries.

Local residents rushed to the victim’s aid and informed the police. Kotwali Police reached the spot and shifted the injured youth to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack may have been linked to an old rivalry dating back several years.

Police sources said the accused include Yogesh Gupta, Sarang Ughade, Prathmesh Dhapade and two other associates. Investigators suspect the assault may have been motivated by a previous murder case registered in 2021.

According to information gathered during the probe, one of Yogesh Gupta’s associates was allegedly murdered in 2021, and Saurabh Ghate along with his brother Praveen Ghate were reportedly named in connection with that case. Police are examining whether the latest attack was carried out as an act of retaliation.

Following the incident, Kotwali Police registered an offence under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempt to murder.

Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who remain absconding. Investigators are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.

The latest attack has once again raised concerns about violent rivalries and revenge-driven crimes in the city. Police officials said all angles are being investigated and strict action will be taken against those involved.

As the victim battles for life in hospital, authorities are focusing on apprehending the accused and determining whether additional individuals were involved in planning or executing the attack.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement