Nagpur Event Managers mark five years of unity with grand industry celebration

Over 300 professionals gather for Event Managers Day 2026, highlighting growth, collaboration and the strength of the city's event fraternity

Nagpur: The city’s event management fraternity came together in a grand show of solidarity and celebration as Nagpur Event Managers (NEM) marked the fifth anniversary of Event Managers Day 2026 with a glittering event at Centre Point Hotel.

The occasion highlighted not only the growth of the organization over the past five years but also the strengthening bond among event professionals in the region. Nagpur continues to hold a unique distinction as Maharashtra’s only city and one of the few cities in India, after Jaipur, to celebrate Event Managers Day by bringing the entire event industry under one roof.

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More than 300 event professionals, artists, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders participated in the celebration, transforming the evening into a vibrant networking and recognition platform.

The programme commenced with registrations facilitated through the Ticket Wings App, enabling both online and offline participation. The large turnout reflected the growing influence and unity of Nagpur’s event management community.

A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony formally inaugurated the event. The ceremony was attended by special guest Rahul Party Ideaaz from Amritsar, former Vice-President Ajay Chouhan, B Live Founder Mahesh Kukreja and several senior members of the event industry. Their presence symbolized the collective journey and achievements of the fraternity over the years.

The formal proceedings were followed by a high-energy opening performance by the I Feel Dance Company, which set an enthusiastic tone for the evening.

One of the highlights of the programme was the grand cake-cutting ceremony commemorating five successful years of Event Managers Day. Members of Team NEM, senior industry professionals and distinguished guests joined together to celebrate the milestone, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that has become the foundation of the organization.

The event also provided an opportunity to introduce dignitaries, veteran professionals and new entrants to the industry. Organizers noted that the presence of multiple generations of event managers on a single platform showcased the evolving legacy of the profession in Nagpur.

Sponsors and special guests who have consistently supported the event management fraternity were felicitated during the programme. Speakers emphasized the remarkable growth of the city’s event industry and stressed the importance of maintaining unity to overcome future challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations, renowned music group Qafila Jashn-e-Sufi enthralled attendees with a soulful live performance. Their renditions created an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration, earning widespread appreciation from the audience.

The festivities concluded with an energetic performance by DJ Monish, who transformed the venue into a lively dance floor. For many event professionals accustomed to organizing experiences for others, the evening offered a rare opportunity to celebrate their own achievements and contributions.

Organizers also acknowledged the hospitality extended by Centre Point Hotel, which hosted the event. Guests were treated to curated gift hampers and a gourmet dinner, adding to the overall experience.

Speaking on the occasion, members of Nagpur Event Managers said the event was not merely a celebration but a reaffirmation of the collective strength of the industry. They emphasized that cooperation, networking and mutual support remain essential for the continued growth of the event management sector.

The fifth edition of Event Managers Day concluded on a high note, reinforcing the message that a united fraternity is key to building a stronger and more vibrant event industry.

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