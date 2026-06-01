15-Year Loan Dispute Leads to Car Arson in Nagpur

Nagpur: A woman was arrested for allegedly setting her relative’s car on fire in Nagpur’s Godhani area following a long-standing financial dispute dating back 15 years. The accused, identified as Pushpa Amle, was tracked down and arrested from Daryapur in Amravati district within 24 hours of the incident by Mankapur Police.

According to police, the victim’s car was parked outside his residence in Phagoji Layout when a masked woman allegedly set it ablaze in the early hours of May 30. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire. Investigation of multiple CCTV camera footage and technical evidence led police to the accused, who reportedly confessed that she took the extreme step after failing to recover a ₹60,000 loan she had allegedly given the victim years ago. Police are continuing their investigation.

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