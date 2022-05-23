Husband-wife duo in suicide pact in Kalamna

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kalamna area when a husband-wife duo ended their lives in suicide pact on Sunday night. The reason behind the dup taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Wasudeo Lodhi (45) and Mamata Manoj Lodhi (40), both residents of Plot No. 167, Gauri Nagar, Kalamna.