Husband-wife duo in suicide pact in Kalamna

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kalamna area when a husband-wife duo ended their lives in suicide pact on Sunday night. The reason behind the dup taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.
The deceased have been identified as Manoj Wasudeo Lodhi (45) and Mamata Manoj Lodhi (40), both residents of Plot No. 167, Gauri Nagar, Kalamna.
According to police, Manoj and Mamata were found hanging to a hook of slab with the help of a nylon rope around 8 pm on Sunday.
Kalamna PSI Markawad, based on information provided by Archana Nikesh Bante (32), registered a case of accidental death and mounted a thorough investigation to ascertain the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step.
