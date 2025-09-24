Nagpur: Youth Arrested with MD Drugs in Mankapur Police Action

Nagpur: The Mankapur Police have arrested a young man involved in drug dealing. The accused was caught selling MD drugs from a hotel room, where police apprehended him.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Tapaskumar Anoopkumar Sharma, a resident of Govind Apartment, Zingabai Takli. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Room No. 202 of Weston Hotel in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, where Sharma was allegedly selling drugs.

During the search, police seized MD drugs worth ₹22,000 along with a mobile phone from his possession.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify potential buyers. Police suspect the accused may have links with the city’s drug mafia.