Nagpur: Police raid ‘Saffron’ hookah parlour; manager arrested, owner on the run

Nagpur: The Crime Branch team of Nagpur Police raided an illegal hookah parlour operating within the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station and arrested its manager, while the owner managed to escape. Police seized flavoured tobacco, hookah pots, and other material worth around Rs 36,000 from the spot.

With the festive season underway, Nagpur Police have intensified combing operations across the city. During patrolling, officials from Crime Branch Unit-2 received a tip-off about an illegally operating hookah parlour at Saffron Café in the Dharampeth area. Acting on the information, a raid was carried out, and manager Himanshu Patel was taken into custody.

Gold Rate 24 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,35,700/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Investigations revealed that the café is owned by Mohammed Saif Latif Nagani, who is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

In the operation, police confiscated 11 hookah pots, flavoured tobacco packets, and other materials valued at over Rs 36,000. Ambazari Police have registered a case under relevant sections and handed the arrested manager over for further investigation.