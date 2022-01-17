Nagpur won Street for People Challenge award

MoHUA announces award to Nagpur Smart City

Nagpur. It is a proud moment for Nagpurians as Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Government of India has announced a prestigious award for Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) for smart work in Street for People Challenge. Nagpur will receive a prize of Rs 50 lakh under this challenge. This is another feather in the cap of Nagpur Smart City. Under this challenge beyong the 100 smart cities, 38 cities were chosed to reinvent pedestrian street. Nagpur is among the 11 cities as a pilot front runner for Street for People pilot award.

MoHUA Secretary Manoj Joshi has announced this award in an on-line function organized from New Delhi on Monday. Smart City Mission Director Kunal Kumar was also present in the function. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagpur Smart City Mrs Buveneswari S along with CEOs of all other Smart cities also attended the function. Smt Buveneswari S stated that Nagpur Smart City is trying to make Nagpur as vibrant and happening city of the country. It is necessary to make city markets more comfortable, discipline and safe for all considering the Covid pandemic. Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B congratulated Nagpur Smart City for this achievement.

Nagpur Smart City has selected two markets- Sitabuldi Market and Sakkardara Neighborhood Street for this challenge. Smart City has done lot of research in these markets to make it customer friendly. They have taken opinion of hawkers, shop owners and customers. The survey conducted with the help of Sumit Asia Team along with other Smart City Team revealed that that maximum youngsters and middle aged persons are regular visitors of Sitabuldi market while Senior Citizens afraid to visit this market due to heavy traffic. In the survey, the customers expressed that if the market would be vehicle free then the number of visitors will increase. Sumit Asia Architect Nagpur and Blank Slate, Mumbai, design of Sitabuldi Market, ManoramabaiMundle College of Architects design for Sakkardara Neighborhood street were tested during the AzadikaAmrutMahotsav. andHarshalBopardikar, Urban Planner and collaborator of Smart City helped Smart City to make this market customer friendly.

Dr.Pranita Umredkar, General Manager of Environment Department and Nodal Officer expressed gratitude towards Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Chairman and Mentor of Smart City Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, , Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Smart City CEO Buveneswari S and members of Board of Directors for their help and guidance in this project. She also thanked citizens of Nagpur and team of Smart City for this award.

Journey of Street for people

NSSCDCL has taken various initiatives for the street for people pilot project. During the place making low cost interventions such as road marking for pedestrians and service lane, seating arrangement, green nodes were implemented at Sitabuldi market street while ta Sakkardara Neighborhood Streets some important interventions which may boost for socio-cultural and subsequent economic revival were tested. The basic concept of the both the streets revolves around achieving the holistic design incorporating all the stakeholders needs using the streets while at the same time giving more importance to pedestrian, informed Dr Umredkar.