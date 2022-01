Three people — one Pakistani and two Indian nationals — were killed, and six others were wounded with injuries ranging from light to medium, as a suspected drone attack blew up petrol tanks near a major oil storage facility in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly caused by drones.